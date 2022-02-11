Hamburger icon
Man in custody connected to 2020 Middletown drive-by shooting

Natrone Cecil Kakaris | Photo courtesy of the Butler County Jail

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

A man wanted on charges related to a 2020 drive-by shooting that led Middletown police to ask for public help in finding him is in the Butler County Jail.

Natrone Cecil Kakaris, 24, of Middletown, is a suspect in a drive-by during the early hours of Aug. 16, 2020.

According to police at the time, Kakaris was accused of firing shots at around 2:30 a.m. from a car at a residence in the 1200 block of Baltimore Street in Middletown.

A man was shot in the leg, though his injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

A few days after the shooting, Middletown police asked for public help finding Kakaris, calling him “armed and dangerous.”

Kakaris faces three counts of felonious assault, one count of improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to court records.

He is currently being held at the Butler County Jail on a $205,000 bond, according to court records.

