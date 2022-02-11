Man in custody connected to 2020 Middletown drive-by shooting

A man wanted on charges related to a 2020 drive-by shooting that led Middletown police to ask for public help in finding him is in the Butler County Jail.
Natrone Cecil Kakaris, 24, of Middletown, is a suspect in a drive-by during the early hours of Aug. 16, 2020.
According to police at the time, Kakaris was accused of firing shots at around 2:30 a.m. from a car at a residence in the 1200 block of Baltimore Street in Middletown.
A man was shot in the leg, though his injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.
A few days after the shooting, Middletown police asked for public help finding Kakaris, calling him “armed and dangerous.”
Kakaris faces three counts of felonious assault, one count of improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, according to court records.
He is currently being held at the Butler County Jail on a $205,000 bond, according to court records.
