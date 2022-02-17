Hamburger icon
Man in hospital after reported shooting in Dayton

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
10 minutes ago

A man was driven to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton.

At around 6:06 p.m., several callers reported shots fired in the 3000 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, according to records from the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The man was taken by a personal vehicle to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly called Grandview Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

According to scanner traffic, as many as six rounds were fired by a man in a white vehicle.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

