Man in hospital after reported shooting in Dayton

A man was driven to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton.
At around 6:06 p.m., several callers reported shots fired in the 3000 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, according to records from the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The man was taken by a personal vehicle to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly called Grandview Medical Center. His condition is unknown.
According to scanner traffic, as many as six rounds were fired by a man in a white vehicle.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
