Man in hospital after shooting in Dayton

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton late Friday.
Police and fire crews responded to the 700 block of Whitmore Avenue at 7:51 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Medics transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital. His condition is unknown.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
