Man found guilty of attempted murder in Red Roof Inn shooting

Shaquille Phillip Shackleford MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
15 minutes ago

A jury found a 28-year-old guilty of attempted murder and other charges in a shooting at a Moraine Red Roof Inn nearly two years ago.

Shaquille Shackleford was found guilty on all counts, including attempted murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25.

On May 8, 2020, a woman was reportedly shot after she made a U-turn on Nicholas Road and two people got into her vehicle.

A man who was in the vehicle with the woman told police the two subjects started yelling at them to drive and ordered them to not turn around, according to a Moraine Police Department incident report.

“The suspects directed them to the Red Roof Inn and one said, ‘Do you think I’m playing?’ at which time he heard six gunshots,” the report read. The man reportedly pulled the woman out of the vehicle after she was shot and one of the suspects got into the driver’s seat and drove away.

Shackleford was also charged in another shooting on Darst Avenue in Dayton that took place days after the Moraine incident.

Last year Shackleford was sentenced to 20 to 25½ years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges in the Dayton shooting, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

