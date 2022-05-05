BreakingNews
Chief: Man in I-75 crash told to drop gun 41 times before deadly shooting
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man in stable condition after Harrison Twp. stabbing

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
25 minutes ago

A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in Harrison Twp. early Thursday.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4100 block of Meadowdale Drive on the reported stabbing around 1:35 a.m.

ExploreWoman found with apparent gunshot wound in Harrison Twp. dies at hospital

Deputies found a man with a stab wound to his back when they arrived on scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Paramedics from the Harrison Twp. Fire Department transported the man to the hospital. He is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is handling the investigation.

The incident took place approximately one hour before deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive woman a few blocks away.

Around 2:29 a.m., deputies found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound in the 4400 block of Saylor Street. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear if the incidents are related.

We are working to learn more about both incidents and will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Woman found with apparent gunshot wound in Harrison Twp. dies at...
2
Trotwood police investigate after gunshot victim dropped off at...
3
Chief: Man in I-75 crash told to drop gun 41 times before deadly...
4
Police: Man shot, killed by Moraine officers after I-75 crash pointed...
5
Trotwood man sentenced in crash that killed 13-year-old boy

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top