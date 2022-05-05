BreakingNews
Chief: Man in I-75 crash told to drop gun 41 times before deadly shooting
Woman found with apparent gunshot wound in Harrison Twp. dies at hospital

A woman found in a car with an apparent gunshot wound in Harrison Twp. was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday morning.

Around 2:29 a.m. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of an unresponsive person in the 4400 block of Saylor Street.

When they arrived, deputies found a woman in a red Chevrolet with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Harrison Twp. Fire Department paramedics took the woman to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The incident was reported approximately an hour after deputies were called to a stabbing nearby.

Around 1:35 a.m., they responded to the 4100 block of Meadowdale Drive and found a man with a stab wound to his back, according to the sheriff’s office. Harrison Twp. paramedics took the man to the hospital and he is in stable condition.

It’s not clear if the two incidents are connected.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is handling both investigations.

We will update this story as more information is available.

