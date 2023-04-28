Man indicted accused of biting, strangling Dayton officer during arrest

“Broyles immediately began to resist and then physically fight and attack officers,” the affidavit stated.

Broyles reportedly punched one officer in the face multiple times. . Broyles then knocked another officer to the floor who attempted to intervene, causing her to hit her head and injure her shoulder during a struggle, the document stated.

“The defendant bit that officer before attempting to strangle the officer,” according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The officer was almost knocked unconscious. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion, the affidavit stated.

No attorney is listed for Broyles, who is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.