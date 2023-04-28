Man indicted accused of biting, strangling Dayton officer during arrest

A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of fighting officers when they tried to arrest him, biting and strangling one officer who also suffered a concussion.
Bruce Levere Broyles Jr. 38, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault on a police officer, aggravated burglary, strangulation, assault on a police officer, obstructing official business, and abduction, all felony charges.
Dayton police responded around 10:20 p.m. April 20 to an apartment at 440 Dayton Towers Drive on a report of an assault.
A man with a disability said another man forced his way inside the apartment and struck him on the head. He identified his assailant as Broyles, who was still in the hallway when officers told him he was under arrest, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
“Broyles immediately began to resist and then physically fight and attack officers,” the affidavit stated.
Broyles reportedly punched one officer in the face multiple times. . Broyles then knocked another officer to the floor who attempted to intervene, causing her to hit her head and injure her shoulder during a struggle, the document stated.
“The defendant bit that officer before attempting to strangle the officer,” according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The officer was almost knocked unconscious. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion, the affidavit stated.
No attorney is listed for Broyles, who is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.
