Dayton man accused of intentionally driving car into Huber Heights house indicted

Jeffrey Allen Leonard, 60, is scheduled to appear Tuesday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for six counts of felonious assault; two counts of violation of a protection order while committing a felony; aggravated burglary; vandalism; obstructing official business; and misdemeanor charges of assault and domestic violence.

Leonard is accused of crashing a white older model Mercury Grand Marquis full-size sedan the afternoon of Aug. 21 through the front of a single-story brick home owned by family members.