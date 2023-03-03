BreakingNews
Flood warning issued: Heavy rain with damaging winds, possible tornadoes today
Man indicted, accused of shooting at man in Dayton before high-speed chase to Brookville

Crime & Law
By
19 minutes ago

A man indicted Friday is accused of shooting at another man before a high-speed chase that ended in Brookville.

Brian Roger Denney, 51, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, two counts of having weapons under disability for prior offense of violence, drug conviction and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

An Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction parole officer was in the area of North Gettysburg and Hoover avenues around 3 p.m. Feb. 22 when he saw Denney shooting a handgun at another man, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Dayton police officers responded and attempted to stop Denney in the suspect vehicle; however Denney failed to comply and led police in a vehicle chase lasting approximately 30 minutes and reaching speeds well in excess of the posted speed limits (up to 90 mph),” the affidavit stated.

Denney reportedly drove off the road and struck mailboxes and other objects before he ultimately lost control and was apprehended in the 2600 block of North Lutheran Church Road in Brookville, according to the affidavit.

No attorney is listed for Denney, who is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

