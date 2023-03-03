Man indicted, accused of shooting at man in Dayton before high-speed chase to Brookville

An Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction parole officer was in the area of North Gettysburg and Hoover avenues around 3 p.m. Feb. 22 when he saw Denney shooting a handgun at another man, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Dayton police officers responded and attempted to stop Denney in the suspect vehicle; however Denney failed to comply and led police in a vehicle chase lasting approximately 30 minutes and reaching speeds well in excess of the posted speed limits (up to 90 mph),” the affidavit stated.