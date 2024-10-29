Man indicted, accused of shooting contractor in face at Miami Twp. house

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

According to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court, at 1:08 p.m. on Oct. 20, officers were dispatched to a home in the 9900 block of Ainsworth Court.

Investigators said that a private contractor had come to the house to complete work in the basement, and after about an hour Skalski asked how the work was going, court documents said.

Then, when the contractor was walking up the steps from the basement, the affidavit said that Skalski started shooting, hitting the contractor in the face.

Miami Twp. Sgt. Paul Nienhaus said, “The contractor received a cheek wound, but luckily (and amazingly) avoided any major injury.”

Skalski fled in his vehicle, and was later stopped and arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Clinton County. He was arrested and booked into the Clinton County Jail.

According to the affidavit, Skalski had sold the residence to the contractor. The motive for the shooting is unclear, as is whether Skalski was living in the Miami Twp. home.

We have reached out to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for more information.