Man charged after contractor shot in the face in Miami Twp

49 minutes ago
A man accused of shooting a contractor in the face Sunday in Miami Twp has been charged.

Around 1:10 p.m. Sunday, a contractor arrived at a house where they had been doing work in the 9900 block of Ainsworth Court when a man visiting the house shot the contractor, according to Miami Twp. police.

“The contractor received a cheek wound, but luckily (and amazingly) avoided any major injury,” said Sgt. Paul Nienhaus.

The man fled but was found by Ohio State Highway Patrol in Clinton County and arrested.

He was booked into the Clinton County Jail but is expected to be transferred to the Montgomery County Jail Monday.

Spencer Skalski, 30, was charged with felonious assault, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

Skalski and the contractor had not met previously, Nienhaus said. Investigators are working to determine a motive.

There is no danger to the neighbors or general public, the sergeant added.

