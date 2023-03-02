X
Man indicted for aggravated murder after stepfather dies following Miami County fire

Crime & Law
By
13 minutes ago

TROY — A man whose stepfather died following a Feb. 12 fire at his Laura residence has been indicted on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

Seth Zackary Ryan Johnson, 24, whose address was listed as Troy and St. Paris, initially was charged with aggravated arson for allegedly purposely starting a fire that critically injured Jack Noble, 58.

Credit: Miami County Jail

Credit: Miami County Jail

Noble died in late February at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he was taken following the fire.

Johnson had pleaded not guilty to aggravated arson in Miami County Municipal Court.

ExploreRELATED: Man injured in Miami County arson dies; stepson could face additional charges

An arraignment on the indictments is scheduled for Monday in common pleas court.

Johnson remains in the county jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail.

ExploreRELATED: Man charged with arson for fire that critically injured stepfather in Miami County

