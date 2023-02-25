X
Man injured in Miami County arson fire dies; stepson could face additional charges

Crime & Law
By - Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A man has died following a house fire that injured him earlier this month.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Jack Noble, who was injured during the Feb. 12 incident.

His stepson, Seth Zackary Ryan Johnson, 24, has pleaded not guilty to a count of aggravated arson in Miami County Municipal Court.

Johnson is accused of purposefully setting the house on fire in the 100 block of East Pike Street.

Credit: Miami County Jail

Credit: Miami County Jail

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies, Laura Fire Department and Union Township Life Squad were dispatched to the fire on Feb. 12 at 11:58 p.m. State Fire Marshal’s Office had also assisted.

Witnesses said they heard an explosion prior to the fire, and a preliminary investigation revealed that arson was the cause of the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson was arrested in Fairborn, officials said.

ExploreRELATED: Man charged with arson for fire that critically injured stepfather in Miami County

Noble was taken to Miami Valley Hospital on Feb. 16 in critical condition. He suffered from smoke inhalation and burns. Noble died two days ago at the hospital, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Johnson remains in the Miami County Jail.

ExploreVideo: Fire, smoke ravage East Dayton house; emergency demolition ordered

“We are awaiting preliminary autopsy results,” Duchak said. “After receipt of those, we will be conferring with the county prosecutor’s office about filing additional charges.”

