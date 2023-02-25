Man injured in Miami County arson fire dies; stepson could face additional charges

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies, Laura Fire Department and Union Township Life Squad were dispatched to the fire on Feb. 12 at 11:58 p.m. State Fire Marshal’s Office had also assisted.

Witnesses said they heard an explosion prior to the fire, and a preliminary investigation revealed that arson was the cause of the fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson was arrested in Fairborn, officials said.

Noble was taken to Miami Valley Hospital on Feb. 16 in critical condition. He suffered from smoke inhalation and burns. Noble died two days ago at the hospital, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Johnson remains in the Miami County Jail.

“We are awaiting preliminary autopsy results,” Duchak said. “After receipt of those, we will be conferring with the county prosecutor’s office about filing additional charges.”