Man injured in Miami County arson fire dies; stepson could face additional charges

A man has died following a house fire that injured him earlier this month.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Jack Noble, who was injured during the Feb. 12 incident.
His stepson, Seth Zackary Ryan Johnson, 24, has pleaded not guilty to a count of aggravated arson in Miami County Municipal Court.
Johnson is accused of purposefully setting the house on fire in the 100 block of East Pike Street.
Credit: Miami County Jail
Miami County Sheriff’s deputies, Laura Fire Department and Union Township Life Squad were dispatched to the fire on Feb. 12 at 11:58 p.m. State Fire Marshal’s Office had also assisted.
Witnesses said they heard an explosion prior to the fire, and a preliminary investigation revealed that arson was the cause of the fire, the sheriff’s office said.
Johnson was arrested in Fairborn, officials said.
Noble was taken to Miami Valley Hospital on Feb. 16 in critical condition. He suffered from smoke inhalation and burns. Noble died two days ago at the hospital, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.
Johnson remains in the Miami County Jail.
“We are awaiting preliminary autopsy results,” Duchak said. “After receipt of those, we will be conferring with the county prosecutor’s office about filing additional charges.”