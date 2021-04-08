Man indicted for attempted murder in Harrison Twp. shooting

J’Laquan DeShawn Joseph Winston is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 12:45 p.m. March 27 to Gant and Republic drives where they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.