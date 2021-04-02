X

Man charged in afternoon shooting in Harrison Twp.

J'Laquan Winston. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails
By Kristen Spicker

A 21-year-old Harrison Twp. man is accused of shooting another man multiple times on Gant Drive Saturday afternoon.

J’Laquan Winston is facing two counts of felonious assault, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to Gant and Republic drives where they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told deputies that Winston left his apartment in the 1900 block of Gant Drive with a gun and shot at the victim, according to a court affidavit. He then reportedly went inside his apartment before exiting again and leaving in an SUV.

Deputies found 12 9mm casings on Gant Drive and a 9mm handgun and bullets inside the apartment.

When deputies later spoke to the victim, he identified Winston as the suspect, according to court documents.

Winston’s bond was set at $50,000 Tuesday.

