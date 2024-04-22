Man indicted for involuntary manslaughter in 15-year-old daughter’s shooting

Dayton police and medics were dispatched April 14 on a report of a shooting inside an apartment in the 400 block of Bowen Street, just south of U.S. 35 near Xenia Avenue and Steve Whalen Boulevard, where officers found a 15-year-old girl who had been shot in the chest with a shotgun.

The teen was identified as Kenda Farler by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Kenneth Farler initially told officers that his 15-year-old non-verbal autistic stepson had shot his daughter by accident, but further investigation determined Farler reportedly shot his daughter and lied to investigators, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers found four firearms in the apartment.

“This defendant was on probation at the time of the shooting, having been convicted of trafficking in cocaine less than a month ago. He has been arrested approximately 40 times over the past 20 years and has previously been sentenced to the penitentiary,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated. “This defendant should never be allowed anywhere near a firearm and deserves to be in prison. A completely innocent 15‐year‐old girl has lost her life at the hands of her father.”

Farler remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.