Man indicted for shooting at truck on I-75, outside Vandalia hotel

Crime & Law
10 minutes ago

A Dayton man is facing charges for allegedly shooting at a box truck on Interstate 75 in May 2022.

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

Marcus Miller, 31, was indicted Wednesday in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability. Each charge has a firearm specification, and both felonious assault charges have a repeat violent offender specification.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Miller is accused of exchanging gunfire with the driver of a box truck on May 2, 2022.

At around 9:41 p.m., a man called 911 and reported he was shot while driving the truck on I-75, and then when he stopped near the Knights Inn at 7575 Poe Ave., he exchanged gunfire with the other person.

“I just got in a shootout with somebody that was following me,” the man said. “They shot at my tires. They shot at my truck.”

The man said the other person drove off in a silver Jeep.

Medics took the man to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly called Grandview Medical Center.

Prosecutor’s office spokesman Greg Flannagan said that Miller was on post-release control at the time of the shooting, having been released in January 2022.

Miller is currently in custody at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 9.

