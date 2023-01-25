Man indicted for shooting at truck on I-75, outside Vandalia hotel

“I just got in a shootout with somebody that was following me,” the man said. “They shot at my tires. They shot at my truck.”

The man said the other person drove off in a silver Jeep.

Medics took the man to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly called Grandview Medical Center.

Prosecutor’s office spokesman Greg Flannagan said that Miller was on post-release control at the time of the shooting, having been released in January 2022.

Miller is currently in custody at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 9.