dayton-daily-news logo
X

One in hospital after shooting at Vandalia hotel

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
15 minutes ago

One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Vandalia hotel.

According to Vandalia dispatchers, police believe the incident may have started on Interstate 75 before exiting on Needmore Road.

However, dispatcher said it ended with the shooting at the Knights Inn at 7575 Poe Avenue.

ExploreSpringfield police: Sunday’s mass shooting ‘not random’

Medics took one person with a gunshot wound to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly called Grandview Medical Center.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Man indicted in death of Germantown man he reportedly bragged about...
2
Student brings unloaded gun to Harrison Twp. elementary school
3
4-week-old girl suffers skull fractures; Miamisburg parents indicted
4
Man sentenced to decades in prison for fatal stabbing of former...
5
Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge; husband, 82, stabbed 192 times in...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top