One in hospital after shooting at Vandalia hotel

One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Vandalia hotel.
According to Vandalia dispatchers, police believe the incident may have started on Interstate 75 before exiting on Needmore Road.
However, dispatcher said it ended with the shooting at the Knights Inn at 7575 Poe Avenue.
Medics took one person with a gunshot wound to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly called Grandview Medical Center.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
