Man indicted in Dayton human trafficking case

Carlos Segura Matos

Carlos Segura Matos

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A Dayton man indicted Friday in a human trafficking case is accused of running a brothel.

Carlos Manuel Segura Matos, 33, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for five counts of promoting prostitution.

Segura Matos is accused of operating a brothel between Feb. 23 and April 20 out of a duplex in the 700 block of McCleary Avenue in Dayton, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The document also stated that Segura Matos “transported women throughout Montgomery County to various locations for purposes of prostitution.”

Segura Matos is no longer listed as an inmate in the Montgomery County Jail. He had been held on $10,000 bond, municipal court records show.

