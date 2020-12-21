Man indicted in Dayton triple homicide

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said previously the homicides are part of a robbery and drug deal. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday in a release Humphrey was arrested at his Morgan Avenue home.

In an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, police said they were able to locate evidence at the Morgan Avenue address.

“Inside the residence, we located .40 caliber ammo, same ammo as the casings located at 2654 N. Gettysburg Avenue, (marijuana) bagged the same as the marijuana located at 2654 N. Gettysburg and $4,690 in cash with same rubber bands around it as located at 2654 N. Gettysburg Ave,” the affidavit says.

The police also said they got more evidence after Humphrey was booked into jail.

“In listening to jail call, Humphrey admits the marijuana found at 220 Morgan Avenue was from 2654 N. Gettysburg Ave. and that he had been at the house,” the affidavit says.

Humphrey has remained in the Montgomery County Jail since his arrest and has a $1 million bond, jail records show. He is due back in court on Dec. 29 for an arraignment on the charges.