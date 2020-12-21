Man indicted in Dayton triple homicide

A man was indicted Monday in connection to a November triple homicide that took place on North Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton.
Octavius Lamont Humphrey, 41, was indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault, and weapons charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. All the murder and felonious assault charges include firearm specifications, which could lead to additional prison time if Humphrey is convicted.
Dayton Police began their investigation Nov. 24 when they responded to a 9-1-1 call alerting them a shooting had occurred at the 2600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.
Officers arrived to find three men dead. The 9-1-1 call was made by one of the men who was shot, according to dispatch records.
The victims were identified as 45-year-old Dontay Alston of Dayton, 48-year-old Michael A. Jackson of Dayton and 37-year-old Justin Wilson of Wilmington, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said previously the homicides are part of a robbery and drug deal. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday in a release Humphrey was arrested at his Morgan Avenue home.
In an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, police said they were able to locate evidence at the Morgan Avenue address.
“Inside the residence, we located .40 caliber ammo, same ammo as the casings located at 2654 N. Gettysburg Avenue, (marijuana) bagged the same as the marijuana located at 2654 N. Gettysburg and $4,690 in cash with same rubber bands around it as located at 2654 N. Gettysburg Ave,” the affidavit says.
The police also said they got more evidence after Humphrey was booked into jail.
“In listening to jail call, Humphrey admits the marijuana found at 220 Morgan Avenue was from 2654 N. Gettysburg Ave. and that he had been at the house,” the affidavit says.
Humphrey has remained in the Montgomery County Jail since his arrest and has a $1 million bond, jail records show. He is due back in court on Dec. 29 for an arraignment on the charges.