Man indicted for arson in June fire destroys 3 houses in Dayton

Explore Emergency demolition ordered for 3 houses after major fire in Dayton

There were heavy flames pouring from multiple houses when the Dayton Fire Department responded June 10 to the 2100 block of East Fourth Street. Crews used large hose streams and aerial devices to contain the fire.

Ultimately, three houses were destroyed and several others were damaged from the heat. A fire apparatus also was damaged and a firefighter suffered a minor injury, fire officials said.

Firefighters were not able to search the houses due to the intensity of the fire, but a cadaver dog was brought in from Columbus to help search the burned houses as a precaution.

Fire investigators received a tip that Fabian had been living in one of the houses and reportedly was hired to set the fire, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

During an interview, Fabian reportedly admitted he was solicited to burn the houses. He told investigators he ignited cardboard and put it under the exterior stairs behind one of the structures, the affidavit stated.

Fabian is held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.