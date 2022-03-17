Man indicted on murder charges 11 years after Butler Twp. shooting

Madonda reportedly stole the victim’s belongings and then fled to New Mexico.

On March 20, 2011, Madonda shot and killed two men inside a New Mexico hotel and then fled to Texas, according to the prosecutor’s office. Texas Rangers found him in a motel room and arrested him. Investigators found a gun in Madonda’s vehicle that was reportedly used in all four homicides.

Madonda was prosecuted in New Mexico and sentenced to 30 years in prison, and he is currently being prosecuted in Akron, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Once his case in Akron concludes he will be brought to Montgomery County to face charges.