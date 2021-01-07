Man indicted on murder charges in December shooting death in Dayton

A man sought by police in the December shooting death of a Dayton man was indicted Thursday on murder charges.
Tyray Lynn Ward, 26, is accused of killing 41-year-old Austin Newell, who was found shot to death Dec. 11, 2020, in the 1100 block of Leo Street in Dayton.
Ward will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications, according to a grand jury report.
According to court documents, just before 11:30 p.m. Dec. 11, police responded to the 1100 block of Leo Street on a report of a man lying in the street. Newell was a passenger in a vehicle and fell out into the street after he was shot.
Surveillance video showed that a man, later identified as Ward, shot into the vehicle multiple times, before he fled in a Dodge Charger, police said.
Ward is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Monday arrest by Dayton police.