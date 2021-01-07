Man indicted on murder charges in December shooting death in Dayton

Tyray Lynn Ward, 26, is accused of killing 41-year-old Austin Newell, who was found shot to death Dec. 11, 2020, in the 1100 block of Leo Street in Dayton.

Explore Person of interest charged with murder in Dayton shooting

Ward will be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications, according to a grand jury report.