Person of interest charged with murder in Dayton shooting

On Dec 11, Austin Newell was fatally shot in the 1100 blk of Leo St. Know where Tyray Ward is? Call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP pic.twitter.com/oIq1lm25ay — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) December 28, 2020

Police learned that the victim, identified as Newell, was a passenger in a vehicle and fell out.

“Through surveillance video, it was found that a Black male shot into the vehicle multiple times,” the affidavit read. “This male was identified as Tyray Ward.”

Following the shooting, Ward reportedly fled in a Dodge Charger.

As of New Year’s Eve morning, he was not showing up as an inmate in the Miami Valley Jails online booking system.

Police described Ward as 6′2 and 300 pounds. Anyone with information on his location should call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.