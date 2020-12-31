Person of interest charged with murder in Dayton shooting

A 26-year-old Dayton man identified as a person of interested in a deadly shooting on Leo Street earlier this month has been charged with murder in the case.
Tyray Ward is facing two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault in the death of Austin Newell, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
Dayton police identified Ward as a person of interest on Monday and asked for the public’s help locating him.
On Dec. 11, police responded to the 1100 block of Leo Street just before 11:30 p.m. on a report of a man lying in the street.
“Upon the arrival of officers, it was learned that the male had been shot,” read court documents.
Police learned that the victim, identified as Newell, was a passenger in a vehicle and fell out.
“Through surveillance video, it was found that a Black male shot into the vehicle multiple times,” the affidavit read. “This male was identified as Tyray Ward.”
Following the shooting, Ward reportedly fled in a Dodge Charger.
As of New Year’s Eve morning, he was not showing up as an inmate in the Miami Valley Jails online booking system.
Police described Ward as 6′2 and 300 pounds. Anyone with information on his location should call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.