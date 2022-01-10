Man indicted in NYE rape case in Dayton

Khiee Shereaf Nesbitt of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape with a repeat violent offender specification.

A woman told police that she allowed Nesbitt to stay at her apartment around 2 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 3600 block of Limestone Avenue. She said that Nesbitt had been drinking and that around 10 p.m. he entered her room “acting crazy” and bit her arm, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.