Road rage triggers shooting in Riverside, police say

A man was injured late Friday night in a shooting triggered by road rage, Riverside police say.
The gunshot victim reported the shooting around 11:58 p.m. in the 2700 block of Old Troy Pike in Riverside.
The man was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening injuries at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center.
There are no suspects at this time.
Detectives are continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information is available.
