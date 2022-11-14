dayton-daily-news logo
Road rage triggers shooting in Riverside, police say

52 minutes ago

A man was injured late Friday night in a shooting triggered by road rage, Riverside police say.

The gunshot victim reported the shooting around 11:58 p.m. in the 2700 block of Old Troy Pike in Riverside.

1 taken to hospital following US 35 West shooting in Dayton; I-75 ramps reopened

The man was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening injuries at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center.

There are no suspects at this time.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information is available.

