1 injured in US 35 West shooting in Dayton; I-75 ramps reopened

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital Monday afternoon after a shooting was reported on U.S. 35 West in Dayton.
The person has non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton police.
U.S. 35 West and the ramps to Interstate 75 have reopened.
There were several bullet holes on a silver SUV on one of the U.S. 35 West ramps to I-75. There were approximately five or six rounds fired into the vehicle, according to police.
The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a male had been shot inside a vehicle, according to dispatchers.
“Somebody, I don’t know who, shot into his car. I heard about three or four shots and I looked around,” the caller said. “He stopped because they shot his tire out.”
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
