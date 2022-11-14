dayton-daily-news logo
X

1 injured in US 35 West shooting in Dayton; I-75 ramps reopened

Local News
By
Updated 42 minutes ago

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital Monday afternoon after a shooting was reported on U.S. 35 West in Dayton.

The person has non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton police.

U.S. 35 West and the ramps to Interstate 75 have reopened.

ExplorePHOTOS: US 35 West briefly closed after shooting reported in Dayton

There were several bullet holes on a silver SUV on one of the U.S. 35 West ramps to I-75. There were approximately five or six rounds fired into the vehicle, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a male had been shot inside a vehicle, according to dispatchers.

“Somebody, I don’t know who, shot into his car. I heard about three or four shots and I looked around,” the caller said. “He stopped because they shot his tire out.”

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

In Other News
1
Guns, marijuana, trans care: 7 bills Ohio lawmakers eyeing before year...
2
Oakwood schools launch survey, plan forums on hiring of next...
3
Fairborn downtown plan includes roundabout, moving military memorial
4
6 area school threats this year; What’s behind increase and what’s...
5
Dayton wants archeological investigation for potential $400M...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top