Man injured in crash soon after pursuit ends in Dayton

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
33 minutes ago

A man was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed soon after a pursuit ended early this morning.

At 2:05 a.m., and Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull over a vehicle on southbound 75 near Stanley Avenue for a marked lanes violation, according to OSHP records.

Dispatchers said that the trooper chased the vehicle for 3-4 minutes, but called off the chase when the suspect vehicle took the exit to U.S. 35, citing weather and road conditions.

The trooper continued driving down U.S. 35, and soon after found the suspect vehicle had crashed on the exit ramp to Germantown Street, records said.

The crash caused a small fire in the engine bay, which was quickly extinguished, dispatchers said.

A man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to records.

Dispatchers said the suspect was believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

