Flames, smoke shoot from West Carrollton apartments

Heavy flames and smoke were seen Friday evening coming from a three-story apartment building in West Carrollton.
The fire was reported at 6:40 p.m. at the Centerville Park Apartments off Sidneywood Road, according to the Centerville Police Department, which provides emergency dispatch services for the city of West Carrollton.
In addition to the West Carrollton Fire Department, crews from the Miami Valley Fire District and Moraine Fire Department responded to the blaze at the apartment complex, dispatchers said.
There are no immediate reports of injuries, and it is not clear what started the fire.
Several families are expected to be displaced, and the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist them.
