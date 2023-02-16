Heavy fire, smoke pours from Dayton house fire

Heavy flames and smoke poured from a house fire Thursday afternoon in Dayton.
Crews responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the fire in the 100 block of June Street.
Of concern to firefighters was the proximity to a house next door, which appears to have sustained some damage while crews were working to put out the fire.
A neighbor said the house on fire has been vacant for some time, but that squatters have been seen going inside.
We are on the scene and will update this report as we learn new details.
