Man killed in Dayton machete, vehicle attack ID’d

“Anderson claims that Thomas made threats to harm Anderson’s mother,” an affidavit read.

“The suspect and victim did know each other, so this was not a random attack. There was apparently some sort of disagreement between the two leading up to the incident,” Johns said last week.

Anderson was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for three counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault. His bond was set at $1 million, according to court records.

He is next due in court on Friday.