Man killed in Dayton stabbing ID’d

No charges have been filed.

Dispatch records stated the woman ran out of the apartment after she said she stabbed the man with her eyes closed and kept screaming that he’s dead. The woman also suffered stab wounds and was treated at Kettering Health - Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, according to a call log.

The couple had been involved in a prior domestic violence call but the woman did not want to pursue charges, Johns said.

The stabbing is under investigation, and findings will be reviewed by the county prosecutor’s office, he said.