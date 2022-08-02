dayton-daily-news logo
Police investigating shooting report in Dayton

15 minutes ago
911 caller reported victim shot, bleeding from head

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported shooting in the 600 block of Yale Avenue.

Crews were dispatched at about 7:12 p.m. after a 911 caller said that a male victim had been shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

The caller later said that the victim was bleeding from the head, records said.

Dispatchers said that nobody had been taken to the hospital from the scene.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

