BreakingNews
Man killed in deadly Dayton shooting ID’d
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man killed in deadly Dayton shooting ID’d

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A 48-year-old man who died following a shooting in Dayton on Fountain Avenue Wednesday has been identified.

The man was Charles Nolan, of Dayton, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshabrger. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dayton police responded to a report of a man shot in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

ExploreRELATED: 911 caller: Woman shoots, kills man inside Dayton house

A 911 caller said a woman shot a man in the stomach inside a house, but that she left on foot with the gun.

On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Cierra Jett. Approximately two hours after the department named her, police had located her.

It’s not clear if she was taken into custody. As of Friday morning, she was not listed as an inmate on the Miami Valley Jails booking site.

No charges have bee filed against her as of this time.

In Other News
1
Beavercreek man accused of raping boy sentenced to at least 20 years in...
2
Troopers seek public’s help to find ‘dangerous escapee’
3
Man charged with murder accused of shooting girlfriend in Miami Twp.
4
Man in custody after attempt to serve warrant results in SWAT standoff...
5
Man accused of running from Butler Twp. police, hitting cruisers with...

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top