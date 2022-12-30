Man killed in deadly Dayton shooting ID’d

A 48-year-old man who died following a shooting in Dayton on Fountain Avenue Wednesday has been identified.
The man was Charles Nolan, of Dayton, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshabrger. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dayton police responded to a report of a man shot in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
A 911 caller said a woman shot a man in the stomach inside a house, but that she left on foot with the gun.
On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Cierra Jett. Approximately two hours after the department named her, police had located her.
It’s not clear if she was taken into custody. As of Friday morning, she was not listed as an inmate on the Miami Valley Jails booking site.
No charges have bee filed against her as of this time.