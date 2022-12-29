911 caller: Woman shoots, kills man inside Dayton house

A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening inside a house in Dayton.
Crews were called around 6:15 p.m. on a report of a man shot in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed an investigator was called to the scene for a man who was reportedly shot. The man’s name was not released.
A 911 caller said a woman shot the man in the stomach but that she left on foot with the gun.
There was no information about whether the woman, described as heavyset with short hair and wearing a gold coat and yellow plaid pants, was taken into custody.
We will update this report as we gather new information.
In Other News
1
Trotwood man indicted in deadly hit-and-run crash in Dayton
2
Piqua man gets 6-9 years in prison for robbing, injuring elderly man at...
3
Man pleads guilty to arson in Dayton apartment fire
4
Deerfield Twp. woman not guilty due to insanity in child stabbing to...
5
Butler County has no functioning auditor after Roger Reynolds’ felony...
About the Author