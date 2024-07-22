BreakingNews
Live updates: Protesters, supporters tout ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ awaiting Vance arrival at Middletown rally

Man killed in domestic incident in Washington Twp ID’d

Crime & Law
By and
30 minutes ago
X

A man who died following a shooting during a reported domestic incident in Washington Twp. last week has been identified.

Brian Mackie, 28, died early Friday afternoon in the 10400 block of Dayton-Lebanon Pike, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house across from Immanuel Korean Church and to the north of East Social Row Road just after 11:50 a.m.

Deputies arrived to find a man, later identified as Mackie, with a gunshot wound inside the house. Live-saving measures were attempted but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 27-year-old woman was detained, along with others who were inside the house during the shooting.

“Preliminary investigation shows the incident was domestic-related and sometime during the altercation the male was shot,” a release from the sheriff’s office stated.

A woman who called 911 said she shot the man in the chest in a back bedroom.

“My boyfriend was beating the (expletive) out of me and I had to light a firearm off on him,” she said.

The shooting is under investigation by the sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit.

In Other News
1
Coroner IDs 2 killed in triple shooting in Dayton
2
$5 million bond set for immigrant deported 7 times before allegedly...
3
Fairfield man charged with rape in Dayton; accused of nonconsensual sex...
4
Police records show trail that led to Kettering raid, illegal gambling...
5
Investigators ask for public help after Preble County fire ruled arson...

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top