Man killed in domestic incident in Washington Twp ID’d

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a house across from Immanuel Korean Church and to the north of East Social Row Road just after 11:50 a.m.

Deputies arrived to find a man, later identified as Mackie, with a gunshot wound inside the house. Live-saving measures were attempted but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 27-year-old woman was detained, along with others who were inside the house during the shooting.

“Preliminary investigation shows the incident was domestic-related and sometime during the altercation the male was shot,” a release from the sheriff’s office stated.

A woman who called 911 said she shot the man in the chest in a back bedroom.

“My boyfriend was beating the (expletive) out of me and I had to light a firearm off on him,” she said.

The shooting is under investigation by the sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit.