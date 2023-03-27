Man killed in Englewood domestic dispute identified

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has announced the identity of a man who died after he was shot during a domestic dispute in Englewood over the weekend.
Brian J. Gerth, 36, was pronounced dead early Saturday morning at a house in the 1000 block of Michele Court.
The Englewood Police Department responded to the house at around 2:45 a.m., according to Sgt. Mike Lang earlier this week.
Lang said that a 36-year-old man, now identified as Gerth, was shot and killed after an argument broke out, fueled in part by intoxication, between members of the household.
It was believed that Gerth was going to inflict deadly harm on another household member when he was shot, the sergeant said.
Nobody else was injury, and the shooting is being investigated as self-defense, Lang said.
