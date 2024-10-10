Man killed in Trotwood double shooting ID’d

Trotwood police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday a shooting was reported at the Shell gas station at 4046 Free Pike. Shortly after, a report of a shooting also came in at the nearby Sunoco gas station at 3900 Salem Avenue.

Two victims from the Shell shooting drove to officers at the scene of an unrelated incident, said Trotwood police detective Sgt. Kim Delong.

They received immediate care, but one, later identified as Askew, died on the way to the hospital, she added.

The second shooting victim had serious injuries.

During an investigation crews determined the shooting took place near the 5300 block of Free Pike.

Trotwood police ask anyone with information to call 937-854-3988 to speak to a detective.