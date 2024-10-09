Woman accused of driving teens suspected in deadly Dayton shooting, lying to police

Newberry is the mother of a teen boy identified as one of a few juvenile suspects in a Sept. 22 homicide that happened as a result of a drive-by shooting around 4:35 p.m. in the 2900 block of Louella Avenue, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

One vehicle and several residences were struck by gunfire in the drive-by shooting that killed 36-year-old Jarrick Davidson Sr., a Dayton father of four sons, according to his obituary.

Dayton police detectives went to Newberry’s house in the 600 block of Verona Street, but her son was not there. They told her to call police if he came home, the affidavit stated.

“Detectives spoke to the defendant and explained that her son, among others, was wanted for questioning,” said Greg Flannagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Newberry later contacted police to say that her son and two other teen boys came to the house between 8 and 9 p.m. Sept. 22 after police had left. Newberry said the teens left on foot after she told them they could not be at her house because police came by looking for them, the affidavit stated.

“There is surveillance video that shows the defendant providing transportation for the juveniles after the detectives left,” Flannagan said. “The detectives go back out to the defendant and inquire again, and she claims not to know where they went.”

The Dayton Daily News is awaiting requested information on whether the teens are in juvenile detention or have been charged in juvenile court in connection to the homicide.