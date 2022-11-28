Man on parole accused of sexually abusing 2 girls in Washington Twp.

A 31-year-old man was on parole this summer when he was accused of sexually abusing two preteen girls in Washington Twp.
Montrell Cook is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for five counts of gross sexual imposition involving a victim younger than 13.
The allegations involve two girls, ages 11 and 12 who were known to Cook, and were reported to have happened in July, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after the mother of one of the girls called 911.
Cook was on parole at the time for a 2013 robbery case out of Montgomery County. He was sent back to prison and is incarcerated in the Lorain Correctional Institution in Grafton, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction.
