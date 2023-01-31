Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly 2020 shooting at Jefferson Twp. bar

A Dayton man scheduled to go on trial this week for a deadly shooting at a Jefferson Twp. bar parking lot more than two years ago pleaded guilty to some of the charges.
Gregory Bush, 42, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. Two counts of murder and three counts of felonious assault were dismissed.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 21 and is facing a combined sentence of 10 to 15 years, according to court documents.
Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Bush’s defense attorney declined to comment regarding the case at this time.
On Sept. 11, 2020, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Napolean’s Bar on Germantown Pike around midnight. They reportedly found 43-year-old Lavar Bagley Sr. shot in the neck and lying in the parking lot.
Paramedics pronounced Bagley deceased at the scene. His nephew had also been shot and was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Hospital.
The nephew told deputies he was walking across the parking lot with his uncle when someone called his uncle’s name, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court West Division records. When the pair walked over to the man, he reportedly fired two shots.
The shooting was captured on the bar’s security cameras and people at the scene were able to identify Bush as the suspect, according to municipal court records.
