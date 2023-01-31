Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly 2020 shooting at Jefferson Twp. bar

On Sept. 11, 2020, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Napolean’s Bar on Germantown Pike around midnight. They reportedly found 43-year-old Lavar Bagley Sr. shot in the neck and lying in the parking lot.

Paramedics pronounced Bagley deceased at the scene. His nephew had also been shot and was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Hospital.

The nephew told deputies he was walking across the parking lot with his uncle when someone called his uncle’s name, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court West Division records. When the pair walked over to the man, he reportedly fired two shots.

The shooting was captured on the bar’s security cameras and people at the scene were able to identify Bush as the suspect, according to municipal court records.