Man pleads guilty in Dayton machete attack

A man accused of attacking a woman with a machete near a Dayton outdoor tennis court pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
Cedric Carson Douglas, 40, was initially charged with three counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. Earlier this week he pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with one count of aggravated assault and the previous charges were vacated.
Douglas is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 3.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
On June 23 Dayton police responded to a tennis court on Deweese Parkway on a report that a man attacked a woman with a machete.
“He attacked my girl with a knife, with a machete,” a 911 caller said, according to dispatch records. “He smacked her with a knife and he cut her in the neck twice.”
The woman told officers she spoke to Douglas briefly about a parking spot before he attacked her, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
“He struck her in the back and neck with the machete while it was still in the sheath,” an affidavit read. “He then removed the sheath and struck her on top of the head with the exposed blade, causing a large cut that required stitches to close.”
Douglas then reportedly fled with a dog in a vehicle.
