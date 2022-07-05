dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton man accused of attacking woman with machete indicted

Cedric Douglas

Combined ShapeCaption
Cedric Douglas

Crime & Law
By
9 minutes ago

A Dayton man accused of attacking a woman with a machete has been indicted .

Cedric Carson Douglas, 40, was indicted in the Common Pleas Court of Montgomery County Tuesday on three counts of felonious assault.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused in Dayton machete attack charged

The charges stem from an incident on June 23, when Dayton police responded to the parking lot of an outdoor tennis court on Deweese Parkway on a stabbing report.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man attacked a woman with a machete.

According to court documents, the woman said she had a brief discussion with Douglas about a parking spot before the attack. He hit the woman in the back and neck with the machete while it was still in its sheath, then took it out of its sheath and hit her on top of the head, leaving a large cut.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man attacks woman with machete in Dayton, drives off, 911 caller says

He then fled with his dog in a brown vehicle, police said.

Officers said they identified Douglas based off a previous interview describing him, his dog and the car as well as using a partial license plate.

Douglas is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Man found guilty in deadly 2020 shooting in Dayton
2
Dayton Police offers training to survive active shooter incidents
3
Police: Dayton shooting victim drives self to hospital
4
Execution postponed for man who bludgeoned grandparents, uncle with...
5
Hamilton man sentenced to 37 years in oil scalding of mom, baby

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top