Man pleads guilty to double shooting in Dayton

A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty in connection to a double shooting in Dayton earlier this year that police described as a “targeted attack.”
Contrieve Wilson, of Dayton, was convicted of one count of felonious assault Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. A second felonious assault charge and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises were dismissed.
Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 7 and faces a maximum of eight to 12 years.
His co-defendant, Lanile Brown III, is facing two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to court documents. Brown has a scheduling conference set for Thursday.
On May 15, police responded to the first block of James H. McGee Boulevard after two men inside a car were shot.
“The initial investigation showed that an occupied vehicle was shot at and two people inside were struck by gunfire,” Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer said previously. “The car subsequently struck a nearby residence at low speeds.”
He added the shooting appeared to be a “targeted attack.”
