Man pleads guilty to sexual battery, will be designated sex offender in Miami Twp. case

A 27-year-old man is facing up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Tuesday in a Miami Twp. sexual assault case.

Ian Alexander Frazier, who most recently had a Fairborn address, pleaded guilty last month in Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle’s courtroom to one count of sexual battery.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

According to plea documents, in addition to up to five years in prison, Frazier must serve up to three years of probation and will be designated a Tier III sex offender. The highest level, it will require Frazier to register his address every 90 days for life.

“This case was investigated by the Miami Twp. Police Department, who were notified by the victim in the case — a 24-year-old woman — that she had been sexually assaulted by the defendant on two occasions,” said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

The woman and Frazier were known to each other, Flannagan said.

Frazier remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.