Bail $250K for man indicted in Miami Twp. rape case

Bond was set at $250,000 for Ian Alexander Frazier during his arraignment Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. A grand jury indicted him Friday for two counts of rape.

“This case was investigated by the Miami Twp. Police Department, who were notified by the victim in the case — a 24-year-old woman — that she had been sexually assaulted by the defendant on two occasions,” said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.