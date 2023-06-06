Bail $250K for man indicted in Miami Twp. rape case

A 27-year-old man indicted in a Miami Twp. rape case is wanted in Virginia after was indicted there on multiple charges including rape, abduction and assault.
Bond was set at $250,000 for Ian Alexander Frazier during his arraignment Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. A grand jury indicted him Friday for two counts of rape.
“This case was investigated by the Miami Twp. Police Department, who were notified by the victim in the case — a 24-year-old woman — that she had been sexually assaulted by the defendant on two occasions,” said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.
The woman and Frazier were known to each other, Flannagan said.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Frazier also has a fugitive case open after the Fairfax County Circuit Court issued a warrant. He was out on bail following his indictment but reportedly violated the conditions of his release but not reporting in to court officials.
Frazier remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.
About the Author