Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing patient with disabilities in Eaton

A man accused of sexually abusing an elderly woman in his care who has physical and intellectual disabilities pleaded guilty to charges Friday.
Brandon Velez, 24, of Eaton, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and patient abuse, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court records. A second gross sexual imposition charge was dismissed.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 31 and faces a maximum of 18 months per conviction, according to court documents.
In early March, Eaton police responded to a home on Eaton Avenue after an Empowering People Inc. worker reportedly found an opened contraceptive wrapper on the patient’s dresser. The worker had relieved Velez, who had worked alone at the residence for an hour, according to a police report.
The patient, who was 76 years old at the time and is blind, nonverbal and has intellectual disabilities, was taken to the hospital for an examination.
While speaking with investigators Velez said the contraceptive wrapper was his and he forgot to throw it away after it fell out of his pocket, according to the report.
Testing on evidence collected at the residence reportedly determined DNA from Velez and the patient was on at least one time.
