Dayton man gets decades in prison for shooting, killing 15-year-old daughter

He was also sentenced in a separate case from 2023 where he was placed on probation for a conviction of trafficking in cocaine. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced to a year and a half in prison to be served consecutively to the longer sentence for a total of 24 and a half to 28 and a half years in prison.

Farler was charged with the death of his daughter 15-year-old Kendra Mae Farler on April 14, 2024.

On that day, Dayton police responded to a reported shooting in an apartment in the 400 block of Bowen Street and found the girl had been shot in the chest with a shotgun, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers started CPR, but the child died from her injuries.

According to court documents, the shooting occurred while Farler’s wife and three children were visiting.

Farler initially claimed his stepson, who is 15 years old, autistic and nonverbal, shot the girl, the prosecutor’s office said.

“Upon further investigation and interviews, that was later proved to be false and that the young lady was shot and killed by her father inside the Bowen Street address,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

Farler later admitted to the shooting and said it was an accident, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

“Our victim was asking him to not point the shotgun at her prior to her death,” Johns said. “That’s not an accident.”

Investigators reportedly found four guns when they searched the apartment.

Prosecutor Mat Heck said, “This defendant has been arrested approximately 40 times over the past 20 years and has previously been sentenced to the penitentiary. This defendant should never have been anywhere near a firearm and deserves this lengthy prison sentence.”

