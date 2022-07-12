dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man reportedly shot in face in Dayton, taken to hospital

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
51 minutes ago

One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting in Dayton this evening.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m., when a 911 caller reported hearing two shots and seeing a man lying in the grass in the 200 block of Yale Avenue.

ExplorePolice: Dayton woman shot auto parts customer after attack

The caller told dispatchers that the man was shot in the face and the back, and saying that he was having trouble breathing.

Medics took the man to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

Dispatch records said that a few minutes after the shooting was reported on Yale Avenue, a man was dropped off at Kettering Health Dayton with a gunshot wound. He was not willing to say where to shooting occurred, and it is unclear whether the two incidents are related.

Kettering Health Dayton was formerly called Grandview Medical Center.

In Other News
1
Police, SWAT respond to Mason hotel where escaped inmate is located
2
Police: Dayton woman shot auto parts customer after attack
3
Trotwood man indicted in OVI crash that seriously injured Dayton teen
4
Dayton man arrested after another Kettering post office mail theft
5
2nd suspect indicted in death of man found wrapped in plastic in 2018

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top