Man sentenced to 10 years in Dayton double shooting

A Dayton man was sentenced to a decade in prison after he reportedly pleaded guilty to a double shooting earlier this year.
Contrieve Wilson, 19, was convicted of one count of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Plea Court records. A second felonious assault charge and count of discharge of a firearm at or near prohibited premises were dismissed.
Wilson received seven years for the felonious assault conviction with an additional three years for a firearm specification, according to court records.
The prosecution sought a sentence of 10 years, claiming in a sentencing memo that Wilson’s “only remorse from this incident seems to be getting caught and even then he fails to take any sort of responsibility for his role.”
Wilson’s defense suggested a five-year sentence, asking the court recognize “his swift acceptance of responsibility.”
“He will serve these five years with a clear target on his back from the family and friends of the victims here but will have a chance at putting his life back together after serving his sentence,” read a sentencing memo from the defense.
On May 15, Dayton police respond to the first block of James H. McGee Boulevard after two men were reportedly shot inside a car that hit a house.
“The initial investigation showed that an occupied vehicle was shot at and two people inside were struck by gunfire,” Lt. Steve Bauer of the Dayton Police Department previously said. “The car subsequently struck a nearby residence at low speeds.”
He added the shooting appeared to be a “targeted attack.”
In addition to Wilson, Lanile Lamone Brown III was also charged in the incident.
Brown is facing two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to court records. He is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 24.
About the Author