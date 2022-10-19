Man sentenced to 10 years in Dayton double shooting

“He will serve these five years with a clear target on his back from the family and friends of the victims here but will have a chance at putting his life back together after serving his sentence,” read a sentencing memo from the defense.

On May 15, Dayton police respond to the first block of James H. McGee Boulevard after two men were reportedly shot inside a car that hit a house.

“The initial investigation showed that an occupied vehicle was shot at and two people inside were struck by gunfire,” Lt. Steve Bauer of the Dayton Police Department previously said. “The car subsequently struck a nearby residence at low speeds.”

He added the shooting appeared to be a “targeted attack.”

In addition to Wilson, Lanile Lamone Brown III was also charged in the incident.

Brown is facing two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to court records. He is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 24.